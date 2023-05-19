Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,820 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 3,975,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,728,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

