Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.05. The stock had a trading volume of 272,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.91. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $294.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.