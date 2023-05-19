Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 417,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

