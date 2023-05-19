Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Insider Acquires A$81,650.00 in Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Rating) insider Hilary Macdonald bought 1,775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,650.00 ($54,798.66).

Legend Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 13.98.

Legend Mining Company Profile

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project consisting of 15 granted exploration licenses that cover a total area of 3,054 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

