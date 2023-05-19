Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) Insider Acquires A$81,650.00 in Stock

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG – Get Rating) insider Hilary Macdonald bought 1,775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,650.00 ($54,798.66).
Legend Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 13.98.
Legend Mining Company Profile
See Also
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.