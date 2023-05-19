LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. 267,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

