LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Shares Up 1.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €35.59 ($38.68) and last traded at €35.32 ($38.39). 141,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.93 ($37.97).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.39 and its 200-day moving average is €39.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.