Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.39. The company had a trading volume of 186,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.31. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

