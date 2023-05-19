Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $183,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MQT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.