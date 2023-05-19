Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.