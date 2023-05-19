Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 228,025 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,730,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

