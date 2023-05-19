Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $193,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

