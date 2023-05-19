Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $269,000 in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 4,315 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $144,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,526,594. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

