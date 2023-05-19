Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 76,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BOE opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

