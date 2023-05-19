Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 23,733 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

OPP stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.43%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

