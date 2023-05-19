Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 256,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

PEO stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

