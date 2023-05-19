Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.60. 92,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.61. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $147,751,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,830,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

