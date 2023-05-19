Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.04

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.04 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 140749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

