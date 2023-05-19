Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $598.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $600.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

