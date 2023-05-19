LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Price Target to $16.00

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PALI opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

