Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 225,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 620,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

