Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 153,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,067. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

