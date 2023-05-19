Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HSBC

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,289. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth approximately $40,906,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,320,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme



Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

