KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KORE opened at $1.66 on Friday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KORE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KORE Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KORE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

