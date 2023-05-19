KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Acquires $11,400.00 in Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KORE Group Stock Performance
NYSE KORE opened at $1.66 on Friday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About KORE Group
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
