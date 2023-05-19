Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. 37,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.