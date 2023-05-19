KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.37 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. KOK has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $601,317.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,852.74 or 1.00023516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03495947 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $493,352.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.