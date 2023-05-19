Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Down 1.0 %

KIRK stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.84. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kirkland’s

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.