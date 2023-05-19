Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,190. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

