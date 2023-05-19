Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocky Dewbre acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $412,383 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kirby by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Kirby by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Read More

