Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) is Ruffer LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,679,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 374,147 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 1.37% of Kinross Gold worth $68,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Friday. 8,792,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,927,070. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.