Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

