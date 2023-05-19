Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.92.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 4,051,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $87,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

