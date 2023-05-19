Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.