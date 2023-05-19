Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 4.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $48.91. 66,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 201,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KROS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 109.1% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

