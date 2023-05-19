Keith Jensen Sells 5,050 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,030. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

