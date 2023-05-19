Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $303.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.91 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

