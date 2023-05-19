Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.