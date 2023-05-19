Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 23,600 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 88,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 116,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

