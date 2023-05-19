Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $20.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

