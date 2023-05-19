Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

