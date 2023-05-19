Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

