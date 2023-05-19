Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCI Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,961,000 after purchasing an additional 134,648 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 10,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII opened at $114.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

