Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 11,200 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of IMAX worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in IMAX by 338.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,961 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 139.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 147,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

