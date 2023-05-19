Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 169,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $143,790 in the last 90 days. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

