KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of KBR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $22,631,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $10,835,000.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

