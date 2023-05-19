KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

