Kaspa Trading Down 19.2% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $308.62 million and $16.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,615,849,304 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,604,744,363.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01780528 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,365,144.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.