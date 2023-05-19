Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.41. 44,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. Kadant’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

