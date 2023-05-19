JUST (JST) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $206.12 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

