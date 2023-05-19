Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $472.20 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.62 and its 200 day moving average is $447.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

