Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 15.9% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.62.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

